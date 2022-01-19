Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Eastern Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushes into the Brazos Valley Wednesday evening, a quick round of rain & thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of the boundary, especially farther south and east.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties, running until 7pm Wednesday evening:

Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Waller, Walker

It is still a relatively low-end risk, but if an isolated storm does require any extra attention, the biggest things to monitor include strong wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of ping pong balls, along with a brief isolated tornado concern.

1:20 pm Wednesday Video Update:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued until 7pm for the Eastern Brazos Valley.



Here's a look at current radar & what to expect as we monitor thunderstorms through the early evening hours pic.twitter.com/RlR1VzhD84 — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) January 19, 2022

