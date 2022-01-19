Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Eastern Brazos Valley Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties in pink through 7pm Wednesday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties in pink through 7pm Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushes into the Brazos Valley Wednesday evening, a quick round of rain & thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of the boundary, especially farther south and east.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties, running until 7pm Wednesday evening:

  • Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Waller, Walker

It is still a relatively low-end risk, but if an isolated storm does require any extra attention, the biggest things to monitor include strong wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of ping pong balls, along with a brief isolated tornado concern.

RECEIVE ALERTS & TRACK RAIN / STORM ACTIVITY WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

1:20 pm Wednesday Video Update:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters monitor what left of a barn and wildfire that occurred Tuesday night on Dilly Shaw...
Firefighters stop wildfire on private property in north Brazos County
The Texas Department of State Health Services has made some sweeping changes to its COVID-19...
Texas adjusts COVID-19 reporting, eliminating active case count after quarantine rule changes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M research economist Luis Torres says mortgage rates reached their highest level since...
Real estate experts say higher mortgage rates, low housing inventory face buyers in 2022
Fire at College Station apartment complex
Two apartments displaced after fire at College Station apartment complex

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/19
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/19
A strong cold front and resulting upper level disturbance will bring a chance for severe...
Seasons clash: Isolated severe storms ahead of wintry mix Thursday
1/19
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 1/19
Wednesday evening brings a quick isolated storm potential, ahead of a wintry mix potential on...
Big weather changes: A chance for storms Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday