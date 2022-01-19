“So, so thankful for everybody”: Hit-and-run victim moved by community’s support

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - About two weeks ago, a single mother of three from Bryan was crawling off a dark road a couple miles from her home after being hit from behind by a car after midnight.

She was walking home from her first day at a brand new job. The impact from the car left her leg broken in three places and her ankle dislocated. She wasn’t sure how she was going to provide for her family as she recovered from an injury that doctors told her would prevent her from working for a few months.

But only 12 days later, Jessica Navarro has a new perspective on life. It’s come from an unbelievable outpouring of community-wide support that Navarro says has been simply amazing.

“I don’t think in my whole 31 years that I’ve ever seen the community come like this,” Navarro said. “Maybe it’s because it’s happening to me firsthand and I’m seeing it firsthand. It’s a blessing to see the people that are coming together.”

Things were looking bleak for Navarro as she was facing what she called the uphill battle of her life right after the incident occurred. Although she’s still in a lot pain, Navarro says this display of love and support from her community has changed her life.

”My whole life I kind of didn’t... I didn’t want to be in Bryan because I felt so alone in this city, in this world,” Navarro said. “I just felt like there was nothing here. Just to see the way the community has come together has blown my mind, and it changed my perspective. Just to know that somebody, anybody is there, actually there. I just felt like nobody ever wanted me around my whole life.”

A fundraiser was held by Kendra Scott Jewelry for Navarro over the weekend at BigShots Golf where she just started working. Nearly $14,000 have been donated through her GoFundMe page. Bryan City Councilman Bobby Gutierrez has met with her. But it’s not just the financial help and high-profile attention for which she’s grateful.

”I’m just so thankful. So, so thankful for everybody,” Navarro said. “Not just city council or BigShots. I’m talking about the community, just literally everybody. Everybody who has come together and contributed.”

Navarro says this about much more getting help financially, and it’s changing a lot more than what people would think or expect.

“It hasn’t just helped me not to stress about my bills. It’s much bigger than that,” Navarro said. “It’s like everything is falling into place now. I’ve never felt that I’ve been in the right place or on the right path at all until now.”

Navarro says in some ways the accident has been a blessing as the community’s love and support has given her a sense of confidence she didn’t know she had. Now, she’s looking forward to giving back.

”To see this makes me want to be a part of something like this, where I could help the next person,” Navarro said. “I want to change lives. I want to make a difference and become closer to the community. I want to show people they’re not alone because I know that I’m not the only person in this world that felt that way.”

Navarro says there’s another fundraiser for her in the works next month.

So far, the driver who hit her has not been found. DPS told KBTX Tuesday there is currently no update to the investigation, but Navarro says troopers are picking up a side-view mirror from her Wednesday that she recovered from the scene.

