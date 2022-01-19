Students use art to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students have kept an annual tradition to celebrate Martin Luther King. Jr. Students participated in different art projects to honor King’s birthday. The pieces would’ve been displayed at the MLK Freedom March, hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BVAA), but since the event was canceled due to COVID the art is now displayed for students to see in the school’s cafeteria.

The school’s principal, Alison Boggan, believes the art projects being displayed in the cafeteria are a great way for students to be inspired by one another. Boggan said she hopes the art projects teach students to live out King’s legacy in and out of the classroom.

“Because our campus is so diverse, it’s important for me to know that our kids are understanding Dr. King’s life mission and his vision for equality and fairness for all,” Boggan said.

Boggan also said she hopes the projects teach students that they can do anything with goal setting.

