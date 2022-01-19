Advertisement

Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator

Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.(Pearland ISD)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ricky Tullos is leaving Pearland High School where he has been the Oilers head football coach for the past four seasons to take on those same responsibilities at Bryan High.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Athletics Janice Williamson and Interim Superintendant Ginger Carbine presented the hire to the District’s Board of Trustees during its board meeting Tuesday night.

Back in December Ross Rogers announced his retirement. He had been the Vikings’ Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for the past 10 years.

Tullos brings 12 years of head coaching experience to the Vikings. In 2015 he won a state championship with the George Ranch Longhorns. Tullos began his head coaching career at Cleveland in 2007.

Coach Tullos is 2-0 against the Vikings with a pair of playoff wins coming in 2014 and during the Longhorns state title run in 2015.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flynn Adcock
Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away
The Texas Department of State Health Services has made some sweeping changes to its COVID-19...
Texas adjusts COVID-19 reporting, eliminating active case count after quarantine rule changes
A crash on Highway 6 near William Joel Bryan Parkway has cleared and traffic is moving again.
Crash cleared on northbound Highway 6, traffic moving
Texas A&M students returned to campus over the weekend as they prepare for classes to begin...
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
A chance for rain -- and perhaps wintry weather -- is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend...
Another push of cold air arrives this week. Here’s what to keep an eye on

Latest News

Texas A&M to host Celebration of Life for Deon Lendore
Texas A&M to host Celebration of Life for Deon Lendore
A&M Set to Rock Reed Against No. 12 Kentucky
A&M Set to Rock Reed Against No. 12 Kentucky
A&M Set to Rock Reed Against No. 12 Kentucky
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Opens the Dual Season at Arizona State