Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ricky Tullos is leaving Pearland High School where he has been the Oilers head football coach for the past four seasons to take on those same responsibilities at Bryan High.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Athletics Janice Williamson and Interim Superintendant Ginger Carbine presented the hire to the District’s Board of Trustees during its board meeting Tuesday night.

Back in December Ross Rogers announced his retirement. He had been the Vikings’ Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for the past 10 years.

Tullos brings 12 years of head coaching experience to the Vikings. In 2015 he won a state championship with the George Ranch Longhorns. Tullos began his head coaching career at Cleveland in 2007.

Coach Tullos is 2-0 against the Vikings with a pair of playoff wins coming in 2014 and during the Longhorns state title run in 2015.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.