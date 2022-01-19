Waller County Sheriff’s Office seizes $600,000 worth of liquid meth

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Sheriff’s Office found over 53 gallons of liquid methamphetamine on Monday.

A K-9 deputy and his partner were sent on a tip about a possible storage location used to for bulk amounts of narcotics. The deputies received consent to search the property and home of the resident where the gallons of meth were found. The sheriff’s office said that amount, once cooked, could yield more than 200 kilograms of crystal meth, about a $600,000 value.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and have not released the names of any suspects.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.