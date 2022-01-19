Wintry mix possible for some Thursday following Wednesday evening cold front

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another spring-like day Wednesday, big changes blow into the Brazos Valley following a cold front Wednesday evening.

Ahead of it’s arrival, a few thunderstorms have managed to pop up across the southern reaches of the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the Brazos Valley through 7pm before the front fully takes over and pushes the remaining activity to the south.

A gusty north wind turns in as the front passes by, sending colder air into the Brazos Valley Wednesday night. Temperatures are slated to fall into the 30s by Thursday morning (feeling like the 20s), with a light freeze possible for the central and northern portions of the area. Throughout the day, temperatures are forecasted to warm into the upper 30s / low 40s, but factor in additional wind gusts upwards of 25 mph+ at times, and it will likely only feel like the upper 20s / low 30s at best.

Sure, the most interesting part of our incoming cold front & is if a wintry mix can fall at times Thursday



BUT



The absolute impact for every single one of us: COLD🥶



Most of the day will *FEEL* like the 20s when you factor in a blustery wind. This is what you are dressing for pic.twitter.com/UvreySzoy4 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 19, 2022

Another disturbance will pass overhead Thursday and try to squeeze out the remaining moisture in the atmosphere. While not for everyone, spots of rain and a wintry mix may try to fall after lunchtime and into the afternoon hours, especially farther south and west. Since ground temperatures will be above freezing at this point, no major travel issues are expected since sleet pellets / a stray snow flurry will melt on contact, but a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses may be found. What could change throughout the day: if a heavier burst of sleet can fall out of the sky quickly, light accumulation totals may be found on grassy / elevated surfaces, and a few patches of ice could lead to isolated travel issues, mainly in our southwestern counties.

No major impacts are expected with the wintry mix potential Thursday, but we'll monitor our southwestern counties for a light accumulation on grassy / elevated surfaces. (KBTX)

Not everyone is touched by the rain and certainly not the wintry mix Thursday, but after the radar clears out Thursday evening, temperatures plummet through the overnight hours. A widespread freeze is expected both overnight Thursday and overnight Friday, so freeze preps will need to be taken before bed, including covering up the sensitive plants, protecting the pipes, and planning to bring the pets inside.

A widespread freeze is expected overnight Thursday and Friday. (KBTX)

