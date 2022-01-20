Advertisement

$34 million taken in Crypto hack

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular cryptocurrency trading platform says hackers stole $34 million from users Monday.

Crypto.com said it has reimbursed the 483 customers who were victims of the theft.

According to the company, none of the accounts that had money stolen were using two-factor authorization.

Crypto has since implemented extra security measures.

Users must now wait 24 hours before withdrawing cryptocurrency to a newly registered address.

Cyberattacks on cryptocurrency are nothing new.

Users of one Japanese exchange lost $97 million to hackers in August.

Even as far back as 2014, when cryptocurrency was in its infancy, a theft of $400 million permanently shut down Mt. Gox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
“I don’t think in my whole 31 years that I’ve ever seen the community come like this,” Navarro...
“So, so thankful for everybody”: Hit-and-run victim moved by community’s support

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection underway in federal trial over Floyd’s death
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
CIA: Most ‘Havana syndrome’ cases not linked to US adversary
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard