Brazos County leaders hoping for new service at Easterwood Airport after United Airlines exits market

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local leaders are hoping to fill the flight void at Easterwood Airport after United Airlines stopped service earlier this month. Now flying to Houston is no longer an option.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney hopes to see future flights added. Some ideas he said include adding other airliners and destinations like Atlanta or Denver.

He also said this could be an opportunity for American Airlines to expand its presence there. They currently have flights to and from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

”American [Airlines] we hope sees this an opportunity to expand its reach and that remains to be seen. And of course we’re going to try to encourage any other carriers who might want to come in,” said Mayor Mooney.

Local leaders tell us ridership at the airport has been very good and were disappointed in United’s decision. In November the airline determined the route was not sustainable for the long-term.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.