Brazos County residents praise firefighters, neighbors with stopping fast-moving fire

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County family wants to thank firefighters and neighbors for helping to stop a fast-moving fire Tuesday night on their property.

The cause of the fire on Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Kurten hasn’t been determined, but it spread from a barn to some farm equipment and across a couple of acres and eventually consumed stacks of hay bales.

The family living on the property asked that we share this message with the community:

“On behalf of the Bonifazi family, we’d like to express our greatest appreciation to everyone involved in taming the fire that spread on our land. Precinct 2, Precinct 4, Precinct 3, CS FD, Bryan FD, and all other volunteers, friends and family. The abundance of support we received showed us compassion and generosity. We’d also like to thank the Harris Family for rushing their dozer over and Ty Ponzio and friends using their equipment. The Kurten Community came together and we couldn’t have contained the blaze without all the diligent help. Thank you all again.”

The family says no animals were harmed and the fire is under control now.

