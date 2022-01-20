Bryan-College Station leaders weigh in on pop-up COVID testing sites after issues with Center for Covid Control

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City leaders in Bryan and College Station say they will discuss pop-up COVID testing sites. We’ve been reporting on issues those sites with Center for Covid Control have caused in our community, including not sharing all their testing results with health officials.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said city welcomes testing sites, but they need to be reliable.

City leaders across the country are questioning the company’s business operations. After a nationwide pause in testing until January 22 the Center for Covid Control Bryan location is permanently closed. It’s unclear if the College Station location will reopen.

“With this particular one company we had concerns about the numbers not being reported to the Brazos County Health District,” said Mooney.

Mooney says they want easy access to testing, but may need to take a closer look at pop up testing sties.

“We Just have to be vigilant and to be vigilant means that you are going to have to be responsive because we are doing things today that, two years ago, never thought we would have to do,” he said.

Council members in College Station and Bryan said Thursday they expect to have discussions about testing sites. Bryan Council Member Prentiss Madison says his biggest concern was the Center for Covid Control not sharing their test results.

“There was a lot of concerning allegations and we decided to take a look via code enforcement to make sure that standard practices were being followed,” said Jim Kopriva, City of Lakewood, Washington Communications Manager.

The City of Lakewood, Wash. issued a stop work order last week after they discovered Center for Covid Control failed to pay a $73 business license.

The City of Lakewood, WA shut down one of these sites today for operating without a business license.



You may wish to contact local code enforcement as a quick check on sketchy test sites until local health authorities can take a deeper look. — LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) January 13, 2022

Two centers in their area closed voluntarily as a result.

“When that business is acting in the role that it is, collecting all that sensitive personal information, conducting all that important testing and they don’t have a $73 business license from our state . That sent up some red flags,” said Kopriva.

Mayor Mooney hopes other companies won’t have these issues.

“As long as they’re reputable and are providing accurate results in an affordable way to our citizens I think we’ll continue to embrace those companies coming to town,” said Mooney.

Center for Covid Control has shared test results with the Brazos County Health District from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6., but health officials haven’t received anything new Thursday.

