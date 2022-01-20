Caldwell police arrest repeat sex offender after social media tip

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Facebook post from a Burleson County resident urging women to be vigilant against sexual predators caught the attention of the Caldwell Police Department.

Faith Shriver described her experience in the parking lot of the Brookshire Brothers Grocery Store in Caldwell as nerve-racking and inappropriate.

Shriver says on Jan. 12, a man was parked next to her, being inappropriate and folding himself while staring at her. She says the man sat there for 10 minutes before she made a move to return to the store and inform the manager. Shriver was unable to get a license plate of the car involved but was able to snap some photos as the car raced out of the parking lot.

“I noticed the car next to me, and when I looked over at the window, I saw that the man was being very inappropriate,” said Shriver.

Shriver didn’t initially file a report with the police but posted the pictures of the suspect’s vehicle on the “Life in Caldwell” Facebook page to warn the community to be careful and aware of their surroundings and to contact the police right away if they were to see the suspect or have similar encounters.

“I felt violated and defeated but didn’t file a police report since I didn’t have any identifying information,” said Shriver. “It’s just me reporting a dark vehicle in the parking lot with a man who is stalking and preying on the people in our community, so I just felt like it wasn’t enough verifiable information.”

Caldwell Police arrested 36-year-old Adrian Sanchez Thursday for indecent exposure. Investigators secured surveillance video from Jan. 12, in which Sanchez is seen sitting in the parking lot of the Brookshire Brothers for nearly two hours, never exiting the vehicle. Sanchez was seen again on Jan. 14 back at the same Brookshire Brothers, where police conducted a traffic stop after Sanchez fled the parking lot. Sanchez was taken into custody at that time for an unrelated offense.

Investigators say they found several tissues/wadded-up paper towels in the front of the vehicle. A criminal history check on the subject revealed a total of six previous convictions for indecent exposure.

Shriver is praising the efforts and due diligence of the Caldwell Police Department. She did not immediately file a police report, but Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes was made aware of the post and took action.

“That evening, I was contacted by Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes on Facebook Messenger, stating he had seen my post and wanted to investigate the incident,” said Shriver. “The next day I was contacted by a detective, who said he obtained the surveillance video from Wal-Mart and watched more than 2 hours of the tape to confirm my story - it turned out the man had been in the parking lot for almost 2 hours, never exiting his vehicle, and had been in the same spot where I had parked for almost an hour before moving his vehicle briefly and returning back to the same spot.”

Shriver says the police department should be commended for their service to the community.

“I am beyond grateful to the Caldwell Police Department, especially Chief Barnes and Detective Peschel, for taking the initiative to contact me, investigate the incident, and follow through with pursuing the suspect to make an arrest for this heinous act,” said Shriver.

Barnes says the department was just doing its job.

“We have a great team here, and that’s what it all boils down to,” said Barnes. “These guys are invested in this community. They all have children here, most have family here, and I feel like that’s important for a group of police officers in a small community like this.”

Barnes says it’s important to report suspicious activity even if you think you don’t have enough to contribute to an investigation.

“I think that the important message here is always call,” said Barnes. “Regardless. Let us attempt to investigate that, especially those types of crimes.”

