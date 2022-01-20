Advertisement

Cold weather enters Brazos Valley; TxDOT reports no impacts to morning commute

Texas Department of Transportation roadway update
Texas Department of Transportation roadway update
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold temperatures and a few areas of wintry mix are in the forecast for the Brazos Valley on Thursday. However, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says they are currently not impacting Brazos Valley roads.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation says his team in the Bryan District, which serves 10 area counties, has been ready and on standby since Monday.

As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Colwell told the BVTM team, road conditions across the area are driveable.

“We will continue to monitor the roadways today, but I’m happy to report this morning that everything is good to go,” said Colwell.

Colwell still advises drivers to still take their time and drive carefully on their way to work.

A good resource for drivers to track any ice or snow on roadways is drivetexas.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
“I don’t think in my whole 31 years that I’ve ever seen the community come like this,” Navarro...
“So, so thankful for everybody”: Hit-and-run victim moved by community’s support

Latest News

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Four of the Republican candidates for governor were in the Brazos Valley for a candidate forum...
Republican gubernatorial hopefuls participate in candidate forum Wednesday
The truck belongs to Roadrunners Towing and no injuries were reported.
Tow truck catches fire on Highway 6 in Bryan
While temperatures try to reach for the upper 30s/low 40s by Thursday afternoon, wind chill...
Blustery wind chills & a light wintry mix possible Thursday