Cold weather enters Brazos Valley; TxDOT reports no impacts to morning commute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold temperatures and a few areas of wintry mix are in the forecast for the Brazos Valley on Thursday. However, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says they are currently not impacting Brazos Valley roads.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation says his team in the Bryan District, which serves 10 area counties, has been ready and on standby since Monday.

As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Colwell told the BVTM team, road conditions across the area are driveable.

“We will continue to monitor the roadways today, but I’m happy to report this morning that everything is good to go,” said Colwell.

Colwell still advises drivers to still take their time and drive carefully on their way to work.

A good resource for drivers to track any ice or snow on roadways is drivetexas.org.

