College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University student and another other resident were displaced temporarily after smoke from a fire damaged their apartments at the Flats on 12 in College Station Tuesday.

The apartment complex arranged for the tenants to move to another unit on the property but Dillion Simpson was first told he’d have to pay more because he was having to move into a bigger place.

Simpson, a Texas A&M senior, was renting a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. Following the fire, the complex offered to relocate him to a slightly larger two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment but Simpson says he was told he’d have to pay more.

“They said that they were going to provide me a new apartment,” said Simpson. “When I went to go check out the new apartment, they were telling me that it was a little bit bigger and that I was actually going to have to pay a little bit more.”

The mention of the increased price came off to Simpson as insensitive to the situation, and he felt the complex was taking advantage of him due to his age.

“I felt it was very unfair. I felt that since I was young and this was the first incident like this that had happened to me, they were trying to take advantage of me, and that did not make me feel good,” said Simpson. “I’m glad that my parents were here today, and they were able to help me cause we went to the office this morning, and we talked them down and back to the original price. So that’s awesome.”

“My wife and I got a call yesterday afternoon from our son, who was extremely distraught. He said he had just gotten a call from his apartment complex that his place had nearly burned down,” said Chris Severy, Dillon’s father.

“When he called us back the second time, he said he had gotten to the leasing office and that they had agreed to move him to a new apartment, which was fantastic, and we’re grateful for that,” said Severy. " But then he said, they also told him that he would have to pay an additional $40 a month, and at that point, our gratitude turned into anger because obviously this wasn’t his fault, and he’s just a college student.”

Apartment management says they believe this was just a misunderstanding and that they care about their residents.

“I think the miscommunication came in from the leaseholder. I think he probably misunderstood because he was so excited about the new apartment he was going to because it’s an upgraded unit,” said Rosie, property manager for Flats on 12 who declined to give her full name. “I want to make sure that my residents are taken care of. That’s what we’re here for. We did not charge the resident any transfer fees. We did not charge anything. All we did was switch their units and move their account over.”

Dillon’s parents say they wanted to speak up about this to urge other parents to keep in tune with what’s happening in their children’s lives if situations like these arise.

“It’s not about the money. It’s more about the principle of it than anything else,” said Severy.

“As parents, that made us feel pretty darn angry, to be quite honest with you. It felt like the apartment complex was trying to take advantage of a college student who is in his first experience going through certainly something like this, his first apartment that he’s leased by himself,” said Severy. “We just felt angry. We felt like he was being taken advantage of, and we didn’t appreciate that at all.”

The College Station Fire Department says the fire started with an air conditioning unit.

