Grimes County offering free drive-thru COVID testing

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County emergency officials are opening up a drive-thru COVID testing site in Navasota.

Officials said the site is located at First Baptist Church in Navasota. The church is located at 301 Church Street. They plan to do some test runs Friday Jan. 21 and Saturday Jan. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Testing will resume next week, but days haven’t been announced.

Testing is free and no appointment is needed.

