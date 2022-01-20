News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Caroline McCall. The Bryan High School Senior has a 5.03 grade point average and ranks 5th in her class. She is in the National Honor Society, a Girls State representative and the state president of the Texas Technology Student Association. As well as being active in choir and theater.

“Well, Caroline is a leader in the classroom because she just leads by example. She’s able to take care of all of her business and with all the activities she has outside of class, and really can show other students the way it’s supposed to be about.” -Matthew Russell: Chemistry Teacher

With over 100 wins on the Tennis court, Caroline is a team captain and Regional Quarter-finalist, a 4 time all district selection and the 2021 Girls doubles district champion, she is also a member of the Viking power-lifting team and a city of Bryan lifeguard.

“she’s willing to lead from the front and make sure that her teammates get there as well, so she doesn’t shy away from leadership opportunities or leadership challenges.

And she’s always made it a point to try to grow as a leader. She approaches everything with the mentality that she can outwork it. Nothing’s going to slow her down. And that’s really helped our program to grow, and we’re really going to miss that because she brings that work ethic and that leadership every single day.” -Jordan Kazmierski: Tennis coach 24

“I definitely try to practice servant leadership. I believe that that is one of the best ways to lead is by serving others and lifting them up in order to succeed. And I find that it helps me to succeed as well,

when I see other people succeed, it motivates me, and it also inspires me.” Said McCall

After graduation Caroline will be attending Texas A&M and focusing on international studies.

Congratulations to Bryan High Schools Caroline McCall

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.