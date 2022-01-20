Advertisement

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Caroline McCall.

Bryan High School Senior has a 5.03 grade point average
By Paul Durbin
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Caroline McCall. The Bryan High School Senior has a 5.03 grade point average and ranks 5th in her class. She is in the National Honor Society, a Girls State representative and the state president of the Texas Technology Student Association. As well as being active in choir and theater.

“Well, Caroline is a leader in the classroom because she just leads by example. She’s able to take care of all of her business and with all the activities she has outside of class, and really can show other students the way it’s supposed to be about.” -Matthew Russell: Chemistry Teacher

With over 100 wins on the Tennis court, Caroline is a team captain and Regional Quarter-finalist, a 4 time all district selection and the 2021 Girls doubles district champion, she is also a member of the Viking power-lifting team and a city of Bryan lifeguard.

“she’s willing to lead from the front and make sure that her teammates get there as well, so she doesn’t shy away from leadership opportunities or leadership challenges.

And she’s always made it a point to try to grow as a leader. She approaches everything with the mentality that she can outwork it. Nothing’s going to slow her down. And that’s really helped our program to grow, and we’re really going to miss that because she brings that work ethic and that leadership every single day.” -Jordan Kazmierski: Tennis coach 24

“I definitely try to practice servant leadership. I believe that that is one of the best ways to lead is by serving others and lifting them up in order to succeed. And I find that it helps me to succeed as well,

when I see other people succeed, it motivates me, and it also inspires me.” Said McCall

After graduation Caroline will be attending Texas A&M and focusing on international studies.

Congratulations to Bryan High Schools Caroline McCall

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator

Latest News

cc
Classroom Champions: Caroline McCall
12th ranked Kentucky beats Texas A&M snapping Aggies 8 game winning streak
No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis defeats Arizona State
Ricky Tullos was presented a baseball hat by Bryan Director of Athletics Dereck Rush during an...
Ricky Tullos introduced as Vikings 6th head football coach