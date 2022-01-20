No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis defeats Arizona State

TEMPE, Arizona -- The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team opened the dual match season win an impressive 5-2 win over Arizona State at the Whiteman Tennis Center Wednesday afternoon.

A&M stormed out to an early 1-0 advantage through victories on doubles courts one and three. After dropping the match on the middle doubles court, A&M’s 35th-ranked duo of Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter got the best of No. 42 Max McKennon and Fabien Selle on court one. The day’s first point was clinched by Guilio Perego and Raphael Perot on court three, the pair defeated the Sun Devil tandem of Nicola Cigna and George Stoupe.

“You never know what you are going to get in a first match situation and I thought our team did a great job of coming out with energy to get the doubles point,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Austin [Abbrat] and Noah [Schachter] were able to get an early break and held serve throughout the match to get the win. Austin did a great job closing out at number one doubles.”

The Aggies maintained the advantage as play transitioned into singles matches as they claimed four of six first sets. Senior Guido Marson posted the second point for the Maroon & White after defeating Cigna on court four in straight sets. A&M’s Matthis Ross earned the third point of the day on court three as he topped No. 118 Max McKennon 6-4, 6-3.

After Arizona State picked up a point through a win on court two, Perego clinched the team win for the Aggies with a 6-4, 6-3 win on court five over Jacob Bullard. The two teams split the final two matches on the day; the Sun Devils won on court one while A&M’s No. 80 Luke Casper outlasted Stoupe on court six.

“We are really proud of the effort from Giulio [Perego] to see him come out and go 2-0,” Denton added. “He did a great job of playing within himself and was able to win some crucial three-all points. Luke [Casper] is a fighter, he never gives up and after the first set he was able to turn the tables. We are pleased with the team win, but we have to continue to build on everything we were able to accomplish on this road trip.”

After the trip to the Grand Canyon State, the Aggies will take a brief break from competition before hosting the ITA Kick Off Weekend beginning on Jan. 29 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. No. 15 Arizona, No. 25 UCLA and Texas Tech will join the Maroon & White in Aggieland, the winner will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle in February.

MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Arizona State

1/19/2022 at Tempe, Ariz.

(Whiteman Tennis Center)

#19 Texas A&M 5, Arizona State 2

Singles competition

1. Murphy Cassone (ASU) def. #115 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

2. Fabien Salle (ASU) def. #74 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. #118 Max McKennon (ASU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Nicola Cigna (ASU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-4, 6-3

6. #80 Luke Casper (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #35 Noah Schachter/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. #42 Max McKennon/Fabien Salle (ASU) 6-4

2. Jacob Bullard/Murphy Cassone (ASU) def. Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3

3. Guilio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Nicola Cigna/George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 1-0; National ranking #19

Arizona State 1-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,3,2,5,1,6)

