Advertisement

‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Some parents are up in arms about a tortilla chip being sold and marketed as the “One Chip Challenge.”

For about $20, you can buy a single chip, and you’re supposed to share your reaction to eating it.

It landed some California high school students in the hospital.

“A lot of kids follow their peers, even if they don’t know what it is. They don’t know the consequence,” mother Elena Holvo said.

The dare, created by chip company Paqui, asks people to eat a single chip covered in hot sauce and peppers. The challenge is concerning to parents.

At least nine students from Lodi High School did the challenge and got sick. Three of the students were sent to the hospital.

The chip is made with Carolina Reapers and Scorpion peppers.

“Those two peppers have been rated as two million Scoville units, and jalapeño is somewhere around 5,000, so they are about 400 times hotter than a jalapeño,” pediatrician Dr. Bret Christiansen said.

Christiansen said symptoms include feeling burning or pain throughout your digestive tract.

“It can be pretty severe after a short time, similar to a reaction like an asthmatic might have with bronchial spasms, and if they have persistent vomiting, they could need IV hydration or medications to stop the vomiting,” he said.

The school’s principal has banned the chip on campus. Students caught with it could be sent home for the day.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
“I don’t think in my whole 31 years that I’ve ever seen the community come like this,” Navarro...
“So, so thankful for everybody”: Hit-and-run victim moved by community’s support

Latest News

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022....
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in...
EXPLAINER: What endemic means for COVID-19
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews
College Station police work a crash at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and George Bush Drive.
Crash cleared, traffic flowing at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and George Bush