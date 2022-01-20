Advertisement

Organization empowers youth through mentorship

The organization's branch director said the organization has been a constant for students and...
The organization's branch director said the organization has been a constant for students and has helped them remain hopeful about their futures.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mentorship remains important, especially in uncertain times. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley has made history by expanding to Robertson County. The organization, which was founded in 2002, will serve students in Hearne ISD and Calvert ISD.

The first Robertson County match was made, Tuesday, Jan. 18, between Tom Myers and Jamarion. Myers will be doing site-based mentorship, which means he’ll visit Jamarion at his school once a week for an hour.

The organization’s branch director, Terry Doughtery, said the two were excited and nervous to meet each other. Doughtery said Jamarion is looking forward to having a mentor to teach him new things and develop his strengths. Jamarion enjoys playing basketball, reading and singing, according to Doughtery. The branch director said the organization has been a constant for students and has helped them remain hopeful about their futures.

Big Brother Tom Myers met his Little Brother Jamarion yesterday. The first Big Brothers Big Sisters match made in Robertson County!

Posted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

”It offers the students an opportunity to see the world in a bigger way, to unleash a potential that they already have,” Doughtery said. “It also gives mentors the opportunity to learn something about the youth of today.”

The organization will soon expand to Washington County with a work-based program. For more information about the organization or how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Grimes County offering free drive-thru COVID testing
Access to mental health resources remains problematic in Texas foster care system
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Judge denies motion to dismiss indictment against woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 1/20
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 1/20