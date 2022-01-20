Organization empowers youth through mentorship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mentorship remains important, especially in uncertain times. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley has made history by expanding to Robertson County. The organization, which was founded in 2002, will serve students in Hearne ISD and Calvert ISD.

The first Robertson County match was made, Tuesday, Jan. 18, between Tom Myers and Jamarion. Myers will be doing site-based mentorship, which means he’ll visit Jamarion at his school once a week for an hour.

The organization’s branch director, Terry Doughtery, said the two were excited and nervous to meet each other. Doughtery said Jamarion is looking forward to having a mentor to teach him new things and develop his strengths. Jamarion enjoys playing basketball, reading and singing, according to Doughtery. The branch director said the organization has been a constant for students and has helped them remain hopeful about their futures.

Big Brother Tom Myers met his Little Brother Jamarion yesterday. The first Big Brothers Big Sisters match made in Robertson County! Posted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

”It offers the students an opportunity to see the world in a bigger way, to unleash a potential that they already have,” Doughtery said. “It also gives mentors the opportunity to learn something about the youth of today.”

The organization will soon expand to Washington County with a work-based program. For more information about the organization or how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.