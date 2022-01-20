Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The front of a business in Bryan is damaged after it was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive and Watson Lane.

Nobody was seriously injured but the front of the building has damage near the entrance door.

No other details were immediately available.

