Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive and Watson Lane.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive and Watson Lane.(Photo by KBTX's Kassandra Tucker)
By Rusty Surette and Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The front of a business in Bryan is damaged after it was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive and Watson Lane.

Nobody was seriously injured but the front of the building has damage near the entrance door.

No other details were immediately available.

