President Biden marks first year in office

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden held a press conference as he marked his first year in office. Topics ranged from political divisiveness, tensions between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, and his administration’s response to the pandemic.

First News at Four was joined by KBTX’s Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren who discussed what problems the President is facing, including his poll numbers and the Democrat’s inability to pass the Voting Rights Bill and the Build Back Better Bill.

On the division within the Democratic party, Van Susteren said that while politics can change overnight.

“He’s got a big hole he’s digging himself out of,” said Van Susteren.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

