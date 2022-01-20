Advertisement

Red Cross builds families from the ground up after house, apartment fires

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There have been several home and apartment fires in the Brazos Valley recently, which have displaced lots of families.

AJ Reynold, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central and South Texas Region and Heart of Texas Chapter, joined First News at Four to describe how the American Red Cross has responded to local fires, like the apartment fire Sunday morning in Hearne.

She described how they come in to help, explaining that when fire departments in the community determine that people have been displaced by a fire they dispatch Red Cross. It is Red Cross volunteers who then answer phone calls and gather information about the details of the fire and the extent of it. The volunteers then work around the clock to dispatch more volunteers to the scene.

Volunteers who go to the scene are called the disaster action team. This team helps with comforting people who are displaced so the fire department can focus on the structure and the fire. The disaster action team is trained in first aid and psychological first aid. Reynold noted that it’s important that they are there to provide comfort and care and support to people who have just lost everything.

After taking care of any immediate needs, the volunteers sit down with the victims and take in their information and any issues they may have. For example, people might have medical issues where they lost their prescription medications. Unfortunately they also have to deal with fatalities, the loss of pets, and people with injuries. Depending on the severity of the situation, volunteers will stay with them until they have a safe place to stay. Volunteers may also assess if the family needs to make any financial assistance plans.

For financial assistance, the Red Cross works with a system online called RC Care. This allows the Red Cross to quickly distribute financial support to each family member, and is used to get those displaced through the next 72 hours. This money would be used to get a hotel room and clothes. The Red Cross also replaces prescription medication and medical equipment at no cost. Mental health support with licensed counselors who are trained in disaster mental health are also available.

It takes about 10 volunteers for the whole operation, whether they are on the ground or on the phone. Anyone interested in helping out can access the Red Cross website here to find out more.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Ricky Tullos is the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Pearland High School.
Tullos hired as Bryan High’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator

Latest News

Dixie Chicken Cake made by Steffany Bowling
College Station cake artist makes groom’s cake to look like Dixie Chicken table
Greta Van Susteren Interview
President Biden marks first year in office
A widespread freeze is expected both Thursday and Friday nights.
Widespread freeze expected overnight Thursday and Friday
AAA Texas is offering guidance for how to prepare for driving on icy or snowy roads this winter.
AAA Texas offers advice for safe driving in winter weather