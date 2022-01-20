Red Cross builds families from the ground up after house, apartment fires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There have been several home and apartment fires in the Brazos Valley recently, which have displaced lots of families.

AJ Reynold, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central and South Texas Region and Heart of Texas Chapter, joined First News at Four to describe how the American Red Cross has responded to local fires, like the apartment fire Sunday morning in Hearne.

She described how they come in to help, explaining that when fire departments in the community determine that people have been displaced by a fire they dispatch Red Cross. It is Red Cross volunteers who then answer phone calls and gather information about the details of the fire and the extent of it. The volunteers then work around the clock to dispatch more volunteers to the scene.

Volunteers who go to the scene are called the disaster action team. This team helps with comforting people who are displaced so the fire department can focus on the structure and the fire. The disaster action team is trained in first aid and psychological first aid. Reynold noted that it’s important that they are there to provide comfort and care and support to people who have just lost everything.

After taking care of any immediate needs, the volunteers sit down with the victims and take in their information and any issues they may have. For example, people might have medical issues where they lost their prescription medications. Unfortunately they also have to deal with fatalities, the loss of pets, and people with injuries. Depending on the severity of the situation, volunteers will stay with them until they have a safe place to stay. Volunteers may also assess if the family needs to make any financial assistance plans.

For financial assistance, the Red Cross works with a system online called RC Care. This allows the Red Cross to quickly distribute financial support to each family member, and is used to get those displaced through the next 72 hours. This money would be used to get a hotel room and clothes. The Red Cross also replaces prescription medication and medical equipment at no cost. Mental health support with licensed counselors who are trained in disaster mental health are also available.

It takes about 10 volunteers for the whole operation, whether they are on the ground or on the phone. Anyone interested in helping out can access the Red Cross website here to find out more.

