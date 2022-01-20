Republican gubernatorial hopefuls participate in candidate forum Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four of the Republican candidates for governor were in the Brazos Valley for a candidate forum Wednesday night at the College Station Hilton.

With the Texas primary elections just over a month away, businessman Danny Hamilton, former state senator Don Huffines, talk show host Chad Prather, and former Texas GOP chair Allen West took the opportunity to impress Brazos Valley voters.

Each of them expressed their views on a wide variety of issues, including the state’s power grid, COVID-19 response, and border security and immigration.

“I’ve got a great, great plan and solutions to secure that border,” Huffines said. “The key to my solution to my plan is I’m never asking permission from the federal government to secure the Texas border.”

“Because of the border, we have a drug trafficking crisis, a human sex trafficking crisis, and a public health crisis, so we’ve got to be able to solve that,” West said.

Candidates were also asked about their position on marijuana. Harrison says legalization can help open new revenue streams for the state.

“That’s big money at a time when our state has been decimated by COVID, and an opportunity for many of our rural communities in Texas to bounce back,” Harrison said. “We have to have a governor who is open-minded enough to bring in new revenue streams - entertainment and gambling, revitalize the horse racing industry. We’re sending over 200,000 jobs across the state lines.”

Each of the candidates also took a stance against ruling by means of executive power and orders.

“I think the other thing is we’ve got to understand that edicts, orders, mandates, and decrees, they don’t equal law,” West said. “We’ve got to get back to understanding the rule of law and get back to the legislative process.”

Prather wants to push back on and scale back big government. He says constitutional violations, mandates, and the other things the state is seeing as a result of big government growing larger is causing an untenable future for Texans.

“On Sep. 1, we added 666 new laws to our lives. I think the people here in this part of Texas and the rest of Texas, wherever I go, they want the government to step out of their lives, not further reaching in,” Prather said. “The government in Austin has gotten way to big. It’s consuming everything and leaving us in its wake. Spending is out of control. We know the border is out of control. We’ve got to shut that down. We’ve got to re-establish the sovereignty of Texas.”

“We’ve got to be really passionate fighting against federal intervention - vaccine mandates and passports, federalized elections, attacking the oil and gas industry with the green energy plan,” Harrison said.

The candidates also explained how they would fight to change the day-to-day lives of ordinary Texans here in the Brazos Valley and throughout the rest of the state.

“I’ve got a great plan to put property taxes on a glide path to zero, to completely phase them out,” Huffines said. “We’re going to shift it over to consumption tax, sales tax, and we’re going to use our surplus revenues to buy it down. We’re going to eliminate property taxes entirely. We’re never going to have an income tax, and people down there are going to get to vote on it. It’s going to create tremendous wealth.”

“When you shut down $70 billion of industry during COVID, of hotels, restaurants, bars, gyms, and salons, having them run at 25% or 50% and having bars shut down indefinitely, but at the same time having Costco, Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot running at 100%, that’s not a friend to small business,” Harrison said of Abbott’s COVID policies.

Only half of the Republican field showed up for Wednesday’s forum. The other four candidates include incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, criminal defense attorney Paul Belew, philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn, and staffing agency employee (not the former Texas governor) Rick Perry.

The candidate forum was hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County and Grassroots Victory Texas.

Election day is March 1. Jan. 31 is the deadline to register to vote in the primaries. Early voting will begin on Feb. 14, while Feb. 18 is the deadline for counties to receive mail-in ballot requests.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.