Ricky Tullos introduced as Vikings 6th head football coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Less than 24 hours after Ricky Tullos was named Bryan High School’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator he was on campus answering questions during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at Viking Gym.

Tullos brings 12 years of head coaching experience with him after coaching stops at Cleveland, George Ranch and most recently Pearland. He has qualified for the playoffs during 11 of those campaigns with is lone miss being the first year that George Ranch fielded a varsity football team. He won the Class 5A Division I State Football Championship with that Longhorn football team in 2015. It just so happens he eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs that season as George Ranch went onto win that title.

Tullos follows in the footsteps of Ross Rogers who guided the Vikings for 10 seasons and was in attendance today and said Tullos was the right man for the job.

Bryan High School has had very little turnover within its football program dating back to 1972 when Merrill Green left a program he started at Abilene Cooper in 1965 to become the Vikings first head football coach.

Marty Criswell, Marvin Sedberry and Bob Bellard (who played quarterback for Coach Green) also coached the Vikings before Rogers.

Coach Tullos’ first day on campus at Bryan High will be January 27th.

