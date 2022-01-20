Advertisement

Ricky Tullos introduced as Vikings 6th head football coach

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Less than 24 hours after Ricky Tullos was named Bryan High School’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator he was on campus answering questions during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at Viking Gym.

Tullos brings 12 years of head coaching experience with him after coaching stops at Cleveland, George Ranch and most recently Pearland. He has qualified for the playoffs during 11 of those campaigns with is lone miss being the first year that George Ranch fielded a varsity football team. He won the Class 5A Division I State Football Championship with that Longhorn football team in 2015. It just so happens he eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs that season as George Ranch went onto win that title.

Tullos follows in the footsteps of Ross Rogers who guided the Vikings for 10 seasons and was in attendance today and said Tullos was the right man for the job.

Bryan High School has had very little turnover within its football program dating back to 1972 when Merrill Green left a program he started at Abilene Cooper in 1965 to become the Vikings first head football coach.

Marty Criswell, Marvin Sedberry and Bob Bellard (who played quarterback for Coach Green) also coached the Vikings before Rogers.

Coach Tullos’ first day on campus at Bryan High will be January 27th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters monitor what left of a barn and wildfire that occurred Tuesday night on Dilly Shaw...
Firefighters stop wildfire on private property in north Brazos County
The Texas Department of State Health Services has made some sweeping changes to its COVID-19...
Texas adjusts COVID-19 reporting, eliminating active case count after quarantine rule changes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M research economist Luis Torres says mortgage rates reached their highest level since...
Real estate experts say higher mortgage rates, low housing inventory face buyers in 2022
Fire at College Station apartment complex
Two apartments displaced after fire at College Station apartment complex

Latest News

Aggie Women’s Hoops to Host Ole Miss in Thursday Matchup
Five Newcomers Begin Their Texas A&M Academic Careers
College Station girls’ soccer falls to Magnolia 3-1
The Caldwell Hornets boys' basketball team poses during their starting lineups before a home...
Caldwell boys’ basketball falls to Rogers 71-65