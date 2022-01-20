Advertisement

Tow truck catches fire on Highway 6 in Bryan

The truck belongs to Roadrunners Towing and no injuries were reported.
The truck belongs to Roadrunners Towing and no injuries were reported.
The truck belongs to Roadrunners Towing and no injuries were reported.(Photo courtesy: Stephanie Contreras)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters had to extinguish a tow truck that caught fire Wednesday night on Highway 6.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the southbound lane of the highway north of William Joel Bryan Parkway.

The truck belongs to Roadrunners Towing and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

