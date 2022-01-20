Tow truck catches fire on Highway 6 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters had to extinguish a tow truck that caught fire Wednesday night on Highway 6.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the southbound lane of the highway north of William Joel Bryan Parkway.

The truck belongs to Roadrunners Towing and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

