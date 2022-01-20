Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team wins first place in goat judging contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Brazos County 4-H team on a job well-done at the Fort Worth stock show.

The Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging team won the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Goat Judging Contest. They placed 1st out of 44 teams from across the state of Texas. The team members include: Taylor Colvin, Kyler Wendt, Riley Stokes, and Will Philipello.

Kyler Wendt was the 6th highest individual.

