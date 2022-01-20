Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team wins first place in goat judging contest

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Brazos County 4-H team on a job well-done at the Fort Worth stock show.

The Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging team won the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Goat Judging Contest. They placed 1st out of 44 teams from across the state of Texas. The team members include: Taylor Colvin, Kyler Wendt, Riley Stokes, and Will Philipello.

Kyler Wendt was the 6th highest individual.

Good day at Fort Worth stock show! First place team in goat judging contest. Brazos #1 (1st place) Kyler Wendt Riley...

Posted by Brazos County 4-H on Saturday, January 15, 2022

