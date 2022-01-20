Widespread freeze expected overnight Thursday and Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hanging in there, Brazos Valley? Cold and blustery conditions have been the general theme of the day Thursday, with a few reports of a wintry mix making it to the ground across the western reaches of the Brazos Valley.

A few pockets of sleet will still be possible for some through Thursday evening plans, but no major travel impacts are expected. We’ll still keep eyes on bridges and overpasses before the radar quiets down by 10 pm - midnight. After that, temperatures fall through the overnight, dipping into the upper 20s / low 30s for most by Friday morning, feeling more like the teens and low 20s for the morning commute.

Protect the pets, plants, and pipes before heading to bed Thursday night. (KBTX)

Decreasing cloud cover throughout the day Friday will allow for more sunshine to return by the afternoon hours, helping highs reach for the upper 40s. Mostly clear skies through the overnight hours Friday will allow temperatures to tumble once again, with another widespread freeze expected by Saturday morning. Overnight lows slightly warm for the second half of the weekend so not everyone reaches a freeze, but those in rural / outlying areas may be able to dip down to or just below that freezing threshold by the time the sun comes up Sunday morning.

A widespread freeze is expected both Thursday and Friday nights, with some rural / outlying areas slated to dip down to the freezing mark again Saturday night. (KBTX)

Overall message for the next few nights: protect the four p’s! Make sure people & pets have a warm place to sleep, along with protecting pipes and plants before bed.

