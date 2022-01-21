Aggies Face Off Against Arkansas on Saturday Night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to get back in the win column as it travels to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Trends and Notables

Texas A&M enters the game with a 15-3 (4-1 SEC) ledger, its best start since the 2015-16 season. With a win Saturday, the Maroon & White would complete its first regular season sweep over the Razorbacks since 1986. A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 35.4%, ranks third in scoring defense at 62.9 and has limited opponents to 65-or-fewer points in 11 games this season.

Last Time Out

The Aggies couldn’t hold off 12th-ranked Kentucky, who rallied for a 64-58 victory Wednesday, snapping A&M’s eight-game winning streak as well as the team’s 10-game home winning streak. The game had a sellout attendance of 14,036, the largest in school and Reed Arena (capacity 12,989) history. Henry Coleman III continued his hot start to the conference schedule with a game-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Aaron Cash came off the bench to pull down 11 rebounds in 26 minutes, both were A&M career highs. The 11 rebounds were the most by an Aggie against an AP Top 25 team since Robert Williams III had 13 against No. 12 North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18, 2018.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Quenton Jackson tops the team in scoring at 12.6 per contest. Coleman ranks second at 11.4 points and is tied for the team lead with 5.4 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.0 and 6.4 respectively. Tyrece Radford ranks second in scoring at 10.2 per game, while Marcus Williams adds 10.0 points and 4.6 assists.

Scouting Arkansas

Arkansas has won its last three since its first meeting with the Aggies, defeating Missouri, LSU and South Carolina. JD Notae leads the team at 18.7 points per game, while Jaylin Williams averages 8.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. Davonte Davis is the team’s leading passer with 66 assists on the year and adds 10.1 points.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.