Brazos Co. Health District to end local COVID-19 dashboard; cases will be processed at state level

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has made an administrative decision to report cases COVID-19 cases from the Department of State Health Services only, meaning the BCHD will no longer process cases at the county level.

The county COVID-19 dashboard will no longer operate either.

The changes will take effect Monday, Jan. 24.

“As the Brazos County Health District (BCHD) enters its third year of COVID-19 response, an administrative decision has been made to report COVID-19 cases from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website and no longer process cases at the local level,” a BCHD press release stated Friday morning. “The dashboard on BCHD’s website will cease operation as well.”

Currently, the health district’s website reports more than 6,300 “raw” cases, not included in the dashboard, which BCHD describes as “the total number of cases reported to the BCHD and have not been investigated yet.”

BCHD’s release goes on to explain how the case-reporting process will work starting next week:

“DSHS reports directly from the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). This process is used by DSHS Region 7 (which Brazos County is a part of) and other health departments across the state. The transition of reporting cases from NEDSS directly will provide the community with a real-time report of COVID-19 in Brazos County,” states the release.

The health district says their pandemic work is far from over, however. They will continue to “support the community during the pandemic by focusing on investigating COVID-19 reinfections, vaccine breakthroughs, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

BCHD will also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations across not only the county but the Brazos Valley.

A virtual press conference with Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. to answer questions about the changes. Watch the press conference live on KBTX.com.

