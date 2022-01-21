Colleagues honor late BVAAM Curator Wayne Sadberry, say his knowledge will “be hard to replace”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Only one man has been the Brazos Valley African American Museum’s curator since it opened in 2006, which is why some of those who worked closest with Oliver Wayne Sadberry say his impact on the area and its history won’t be leaving the community anytime soon.

Few people in the Brazos Valley had a bigger heart for people and history than Sadberry, who passed away on Jan. 11. That was on display every day at the BVAAM, where as curator he had an influence on just about everything on exhibit there.

BVAAM Board Member Barry Davis says the museum was important to Sadberry because it was about preserving history.

“You know Wayne, anything he could do to help mankind, then he was always willing to do it,” BVAAM Board Member Barry Davis said. “It was important to him that young people learned about the past so they could be prepared, and also know the sacrifices that were made so things are better today. It’s true that Black history, African American history - it’s history. Period.”

“To me, this museum was Wayne. Until tonight, I never came in the door without him being here and greeting me with a smile,” Brazos County Historical Commission Chairman Henry Mayo said. “These displays are almost all Wayne’s work that are here in the museum, and I’m sure they’ll last for many years, especially the content on them, if not the physical panels themselves.”

Davis says Sadberry loved collaborating with other museums and historical endeavors. He didn’t view them as competition. Those who worked closely with him say his grasp on local history was unrivaled.

“One of the things that was so special about Wayne was his information of local black history. He had such a store of stories and local knowledge,” Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Executive Director Deborah Cowman said. “That is what’s going to be hard to replace.”

“He was really the only one on our historical commission that had a personal, very good recollection of growing up in segregated Bryan, and would just always fill in the other side for us,” Mayo said. “He was a great listener, and when he spoke, everyone would listen and knew that he had something really good to tell that hadn’t been said.”

Cowman says it’s hard to imagine the museum without him. She says what she loved the most about Wayne was his absolute dedication to the museum and his desire to go the extra mile.

“I think I’m going to really miss his smile, his sense of humor, his hugs, his laugh,” Cowman said. “Every time I would see him, he always had a little joke or something that he would tell me. He just had this way about him. He was very good with people.”

“When he always told me see ya later or something, he just smiled and chuckled, and that was Wayne,” Mayo said. “It was his trademark.”

Now, Cowman hopes Sadberry will get his place in one of the exhibits.

“One of the things I love about this museum is the ‘We Grew Up in the Brazos Valley’ wall, with all the oral histories,” Cowman said. “I hope that they’re able to put an image up of him somewhere in this museum with his personal story, because I think that’s what makes a museum like this so special. It’s telling our own local story, which people really need to know.”

Davis says there are only about five or six museums directed toward Black history in the state of Texas, and one of them is in Bryan. Not only is the museum one of the features that makes the city unique, but he says that means it’s that much more important the BVAAM’s influence continues to grow, evolve, and build upon what Sadberry helped mold it to be.

“I know one thing that he would want everybody to do is everything they possibly could to make the museum a better place after he left,” Davis said. “We will do everything we can to cherish the moments, to continue to bring exhibits to the museum, to continue to preserve history, as well as to try to create some new programs that will pique the interest of some of our young people so they can learn more about African American history.”

The BVAAM says they’re going to pay further tribute to Sadberry at their annual banquet on Feb. 26.

“The BVAAM was ‘Wayne’s World’ for over ten years I guess, and so you can come see what he helped create and sustain here - a real treasure for Bryan-College Station,” Mayo said.

“They always say no one is irreplaceable,” Cowman said. “But in my mind, he is one of the great ones who is irreplaceable.”

