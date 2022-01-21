Advertisement

Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being...
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.

Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.

The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.

“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During trial, the former College Station teacher was also accused of inappropriate conduct of...
Former high school teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of a student
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

Latest News

Using dozens of giant sticky gems, her parents went to work decorating her head for wacky hair...
Bald girl bedazzles hair for wacky hair day at school
The requirement kicked in in November, when the White House said more than 95% of federal...
Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems