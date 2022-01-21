Advertisement

Fire crews responding to structure fire in Navasota early Friday morning

Fire in 9800 block of South Business 6, Navasota
Fire in 9800 block of South Business 6, Navasota(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Navasota.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed at 5:10 a.m. that there was a fire at a business in the 9800 block of South Business 6.

Sowell confirmed that the Navasota Fire Department was called to the blaze.

Sowell had no more details at this time.

