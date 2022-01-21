Fire crews responding to structure fire in Navasota early Friday morning

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Navasota.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed at 5:10 a.m. that there was a fire at a business in the 9800 block of South Business 6.

Sowell confirmed that the Navasota Fire Department was called to the blaze.

Sowell had no more details at this time.

