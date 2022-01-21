Former high school teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of a student

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

“Gregory Stanley, a high school theater arts teacher, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Brazos County jury on January 19, 2022.

The jury had previously found him guilty of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student on Friday.

On August 3, 2015, a student in Stanley’s Theater Arts class at College Station High School contacted the College Station Police Department to report an incident of abuse. Stanley had texted the student after 1:00 in the morning and invited him to his house. The student went to Stanley’s house to discuss the upcoming school year.

While there, Stanley provided him with alcohol. After that, Stanley began to give the student a massage. The victim’s requests for him to stop were ignored. Stanley led the student to his bedroom, lit candles, and applied lotion to the student as part of the massage. Despite again being told to stop on several more occasions, Stanley touched the genitals of the student. The victim was finally able to distract Stanley and flee to his own house.

The student described feeling shaky and leaning sideways later in the morning. Within hours of the incident, he reported what happened to a friend and was convinced to contact the police department.

A College Station detective assisted the student with making a recorded phone call with Stanley the next day. In the call, Stanley apologized to the student, blamed his behavior on being intoxicated, and tried to manipulate the victim into not reporting the incident. Stanley was arrested later that afternoon and evidence from his house and phone corroborated the victim’s account.

Stanley was placed on leave through CSISD that same day and later resigned.

Jurors also heard from a former student of the defendant when he taught at Magnolia High School. That victim was a student at Blinn when he was invited to Stanley’s house late at night by text on May 24, 2015. He was provided a drink and later lost consciousness. He awoke to Stanley performing oral sex on him without consent. That victim had reached out to CSPD anonymously in June.

After Stanley was arrested, he again reached out to CSPD and identified himself.

Jurors also heard from a student from Corsicana High School that had an encounter with Stanley at a theater camp in Georgetown in July of 2015 where he was hugged and kissed inappropriately by Stanley.

Evidence at trial showed that the defendant has previously taught theater at Klein High School, Temple High School, Magnolia High School, and other locations. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brian Price and Tammy Thomas.”

“Both victims showed true bravery to come forward, maintain patience during the prolonged delay in getting this case to trial, and standing up to character attacks during trial. This jury’s verdict sends a clear message to those who abuse their position of trust with our children,” said Brian Price & Tammy Thomas, Assistant District Attorneys.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.