Grimes County officials looking to expand COVID-19 testing options

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County opened a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Navasota Friday. The site will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is a trial run to see if expanded testing options are needed in the county.

First Baptist Church in Navasota is hosting the testing site at the county’s request. A steady flow of cars could be seen flowing through the site Friday morning, the passengers waiting for their opportunity to get tested.

“We wanted to do a drive-thru so that people could get in and get out and that they had limited risk of exposing themselves to other people who might have COVID,” said Vincent Johnson, Platinum Physicians Associates Account Executive.

Johnson says so far, the response to the site has been great.

“So far, we’ve had a fantastic response. We had people already here at the church waiting for us when we arrived,” said Johnson. “They were here before we were even ready to start. We started getting them out, and probably within the first couple of hours, we saw maybe about 60 people.”

David Lilly, coordinator for Grimes County Emergency Management Services, says he’s excited about the response and hopes it will continue.

“We started offering COVID testing in Grimes county in response to the overwhelming requests, our overwhelming need from the public to have more testing options,” said Lilly.

“If we continue to see a high demand for it, we’re going to start regular testing next week,” said Lilly.

Lilly says Friday’s and Saturday’s responses will determine the future of the site and the possible addition of other sites.

“We’ll continue to offer it in Navasota but we’re also going to expand it to Bedias and also Todd Mission to give Grimes County residents more options of where to go to be able to get tested,” said Lilly.

Lilly says one goal is to help take pressure off local hospitals.

“The folks that are going into the ER’s, they’re filling up the ER’s, and it makes it more difficult for the emergency room staff to be able to deal with folks that have emergencies like heart attacks or accidents and things like that,” said Lilly.

The county also wanted to provide residents with a free option for testing.

“We’ve been hearing about people going everywhere to try and get tested. They go to the emergency rooms to get tested, which is not a good option,” said Lilly. “As soon as you walk into an emergency room, they must prescribe a charge to that visit regardless of why you’re there.”

“If a person has insurance, there’s usually going to be a co-pay involved. So it could cost them a significant amount of money just to get a COVID test in an ER room,” said Lilly. “The test is free. It’s a drive-through test. You do not have to get out of your vehicle.”

Although the site is not offering rapid testing, results are usually back in 24 hours.

“We’re doing the PCR test, which is not the rapid test because, as you know, for jobs and things of that nature, they want you to have the PCR tests done to test whether you’re negative or positive for COVID,” said Johnson. “We wanted to make sure that we’re doing the most accurate tests, giving people the most accurate results, so they know what to do going forward.”

Testing in Grimes County is free and open to everyone despite their county of residence. No appointment is needed and you must bring a photo ID.

“People are trying to find these options, trying to find a place to go get tested. Were trying to open that up for our folks in Grimes County,” said Lilly. “And it’s not limited to Grimes County. Anybody that wants to go to these sites, you do not have to be a Grimes County resident to use these sites to be tested.”

