Here’s why only a light wintry mix fell in parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday

Short of the long: it is the same reason why many of us reached for the Chapstick more throughout the day
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A disturbance moving slowly into Texas Thursday produced scattered reports of minor icy weather across parts of the Hill Country, Austin, San Antonio, and through the Central Brazos Valley. Locally, sporadic sleet was noted falling and occasionally collecting on trash can lids, decks, and car hoods. Some ice accumulation was noted on fences and branches in the Burleson County community of Deanville.

Air temperature, however, remained above freezing for most of the Brazos Valley while this wintry weather fell. Patchy slick spots on bridges and overpasses were enough of a concern that TxDOT spent Thursday afternoon pre-treating these elevated structures. Dry air and a breezy wind overnight should sublimate any trace of wintry weather by Friday morning.

If you took a look at PinPoint Radar at any point in the day, it probably looked like a whole bag of winter weather was happening in the Brazos Valley. In reality, dry air and the temperature profile of the atmosphere played a big role in eliminating most of what was falling high above before it reached the ground.

Complete details about why Thursday only brought a very minor round of wintry weather to the Brazos Valley are included in the video above.

