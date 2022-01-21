Advertisement

Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth

A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego...
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – A newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park died at just 2 days old. The calf was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

According to the zoo, wildlife care specialists noticed the calf’s condition deteriorate after birth. They say the baby giraffe had a difficult time standing and wasn’t nursing.

He was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where teams provided around-the-clock care, but his condition continued to worsen.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The unnamed calf was born to first-time mom Zindzhi. Many users on Twitter urged the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Zindzhi and the other members of the giraffe herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf’s passing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During trial, the former College Station teacher was also accused of inappropriate conduct of...
Former high school teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of a student
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
College Station police work a crash at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and George Bush Drive.
Driver cited after crash at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and George Bush

Latest News

Louis Anderson dies
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show