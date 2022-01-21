No. 13 Texas A&M Plays Host to Houston and Texas State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis team returns to action Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center as the Aggies host the Houston Cougars at noon (CT) followed by a 4 p.m. start with Texas State.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We are looking forward to another doubleheader this weekend in Aggieland. There is nothing like getting true dual matches in to get our team match-tough. It’s all about gaining experience at this point in the season, and it’s a great opportunity for our freshmen to learn what college tennis is all about. We will be better as a group because of these matches, and these doubleheaders will hopefully prepare us to compete at the level we strive for every day. I was pleased with how we performed last weekend, and I look for us to take it up a notch on Saturday.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M started the 2022 dual match campaign with a pair of opening day victories at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, defeating McNeese and Tarleton in a pair of 7-0 sweeps. The Maroon & White opened the season 2-0 for the seventh consecutive year, a record accomplished in every season since Mark Weaver was hired as the program’s head coach prior to the 2015-16 campaign. Eleven members of A&M’s 12-person roster were able to participate in at least one match on opening day. The Aggies did not drop a set in either singles or doubles play in both matches.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings released Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Aggies climbed one spot to the No. 13 position. The Maroon & White remain the second-highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference behind the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and trail only the No. 1 Texas Longhorns for the top spot in the Lone Star State. In the individual rankings, the doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova remain the No. 5 team in the nation, while Makarova stands at No. 122 in the singles poll.

#LOCKEDIN ON HOUSTON & TEXAS STATE

Houston completed the 2021 season with a 15-8 overall record and a 3-2 mark in American Athletic Conference matches. Sophomore Laura Slisane led the Cougars with a 14-9 overall singles record last year. The Aggies are 25-8 against Houston in an all-time series dating back to 1980. A&M’s last loss to Houston was a 5-4 decision in the 1999 dual match campaign.

Texas State went 6-13 in 2021 with a 1-7 ledger in Sun Belt Conference play. Hana Kvapilova returns for a fifth year at Texas State and led the Bobcats in 2021 with a 15-4 overall singles record that included a 14-2 run in dual matches. In an all-time series dating back to the Aggies first dual match season in 1980, the Maroon & White hold a 19-0 advantage over Texas State.

