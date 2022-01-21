Advertisement

No. 22 Aggies Return to Action Traveling to LSU

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team hits the road for its first dual meet of the new year, taking on LSU Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at the LSU Natatorium. 

The Aggies raced against the Tigers earlier this season at the Art Adamson Invitational, as A&M took second at the meet with 965.5 points and LSU finished in third with 564 points. Last season, A&M topped the Tigers, 172-116, in the team’s final home meet of the year. Chloe Stepanek posted the top time in the in 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events, helping the Aggies tally 12 first-place finishes on the day. 

Stepanek boasts a pair of top-30 times in the nation this season, clocking in at 1:45.02 in the 200 free and 4:43.40 in the 500 free at the Art Adamson Invitational. A number of Aggies saw significant time drops at the invitational, with nine swimmers recording NCAA B-cuts. Olivia Theall set new personal bests in both butterfly events, going 52.90 in the 100 and 1:57.81 in the 200. Bobbi Kennett clocked three collegiate best times, notching B-cut standards in the 100 free (49.44) and 100 breast (1:01.24).

Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes have consistently been A&M’s top finishers on the springboards this season, with Wilson tallying the highest score of the meet on four occasions between the two events. Wilson has brought home SEC Female Diver of the Week honors twice this season, most recently after sweeping the springboards against TCU.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

