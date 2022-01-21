No. 23 A&M Hits the Road to Take On LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team returns to action Saturday, Jan. 22, taking on LSU at 11 a.m. at the LSU Natatorium.

The dual meet with the Tigers will be the second time the two teams have seen each other this season after competing at the Art Adamson Invitational in the fall. A&M finished second at the meet with 881 points and LSU took fourth with 410 points. Last season, the Tigers and Aggies closed the dual meet season in College Station with A&M earning a 176-122 victory, as the Aggies clocked the fastest time in 10 events.

At the Art Adamson Invitational, six Aggies recorded times that remain in the top 30 nationally. Ethan Gogulski lowered his personal best with a time of 46.14 in the 100 back and posted the 14th-fastest time in the country in the 200 back (1:41.57). Anze Fers Erzen boasts top-25 times in three events in his first season in Aggieland, as the junior transfer clocked in at 1:42.26 in the 200 back, 1:44.42 in the 200 IM and 3:44.58 in the 400 IM. Andres Puente rounds out the trio of Aggies with multiple top-30 times after finishing the 200 breast in 1:54.09 and the 400 IM in the 3:45.63 at the invitational.

Kurtis Mathews has been impressive on the springboards through the fall portion of the schedule, bringing home SEC Male Diver of the Week honors after each of the two meets he has competed at. Most recently, Mathews posted the top score on the 3-meter and took second on the 1-meter at the Texas Diving Invitational.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.