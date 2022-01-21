Staffing shortages remain for Brazos County fire departments

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Harsh winds and winter weather can be the ingredients for fires that take longer to put out. These fires can also demand a lot from fire departments that are short-staffed. This has been an ongoing issue for the South Brazos County Fire Department, according to the Fire Chief Chet Barker.

“If we don’t have the personnel to put on it right away then it’s just a loss,” Barker said.

Barker said short staffing is a problem for volunteer fire departments in the Brazos Valley and nationwide. He said an ideal number of volunteers would be 100 to cover South Brazos County’s four volunteer fire stations. There are currently 21 volunteers, according to Barker.

“At the fire, I would like to have all four of our engines staffed with four personnel, and we are doing good to get eight personnel at a fire right now,” Barker said.

Staffing issues can’t be pinpointed, according to Barker. He said it could be the time commitment, extensive training or simply people not being interested.

“The few people that are left are running ragged trying to keep up with them,” Barker said.

This is why the South Brazos County Fire Department relies heavily on its mutual aid agreement with the College Station and Bryan fire departments.

“The daytime hours are tougher on volunteer departments because the volunteers have day jobs,” Stuart Marrs, College Station Fire Department public information officer, said. “They’re at work doing their main job.”

Marrs believes it’s important for the departments to work together as a team as the departments rely on each other for assistance and resources.

“We spread the resources around to get the problems addressed immediately,” Marrs said.

