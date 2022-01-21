Texas MS150 kicks off at Aggieland Outfitters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The two-day Texas MS150 cycling event will finish in College Station this year. Aggieland Outfitters is hosting the third annual Texas MS150 Kickoff event Friday. Cyclers, both experienced and amateur, are welcome to sign-up for the event or to be volunteers.

On Friday, Jan. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be opportunities to learn more about MS, sign-up, meet the Aggie Cycling Team and enjoy refreshments. Those who register there will receive a 25% discount for signing up. The event will take place at the Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive East.

The cycling event will start in Houston and Austin and finish up in Aggieland. Cyclers will ride from April 30 to May 1. Event officials say between 6,000 and 9,000 riders are expected to participate. Riders will cross the finish line in classic Aggieland style, at Kyle Field.

MS stands for Multiple Sclerosis and is a disease whose cause is still unknown, according to doctors. It’s considered to be an immune-mediated disease, meaning the body’s immune system attacks myelin in the central nervous system, causing debilitating effects on the body.

We are so excited to be hosting the MS 150 Kick off party At our University Drive location! Join us tomorrow from 3pm-7pm, we’ll see y’all there! #tamu #ms150 #cycling #gigem #kickoffparty #cstat Posted by Aggieland Outfitters on Thursday, January 20, 2022

