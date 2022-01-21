Advertisement

Texas MS150 kicks off at Aggieland Outfitters

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The two-day Texas MS150 cycling event will finish in College Station this year. Aggieland Outfitters is hosting the third annual Texas MS150 Kickoff event Friday. Cyclers, both experienced and amateur, are welcome to sign-up for the event or to be volunteers.

On Friday, Jan. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be opportunities to learn more about MS, sign-up, meet the Aggie Cycling Team and enjoy refreshments. Those who register there will receive a 25% discount for signing up. The event will take place at the Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive East.

The cycling event will start in Houston and Austin and finish up in Aggieland. Cyclers will ride from April 30 to May 1. Event officials say between 6,000 and 9,000 riders are expected to participate. Riders will cross the finish line in classic Aggieland style, at Kyle Field.

MS stands for Multiple Sclerosis and is a disease whose cause is still unknown, according to doctors. It’s considered to be an immune-mediated disease, meaning the body’s immune system attacks myelin in the central nervous system, causing debilitating effects on the body.

We are so excited to be hosting the MS 150 Kick off party At our University Drive location! Join us tomorrow from 3pm-7pm, we’ll see y’all there! #tamu #ms150 #cycling #gigem #kickoffparty #cstat

Posted by Aggieland Outfitters on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During trial, the former College Station teacher was also accused of inappropriate conduct of...
Former high school teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of a student
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
Dillon Simpson moving items from one apartment to another at the Flats on 12 in College Station.
College Station resident says complex tried to hike his rent following fire that wasn’t his fault
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Texas teen abducted in Austin area found, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

1/6
From the Ground Up: High demand allows ranchers to remain profitable, grow herds
Aaron Poole, 32, and Tobiah Sterling, 34
Two men arrested for reportedly selling meth in separate incidents
1/21
Friday PinPoint Forecast 1/21
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard