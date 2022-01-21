Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn College livestock judging team successful at competition.

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College livestock judging team earned 4,002 points, placing third out of 25 teams in the National Western Stock Show Carload Contest in Denver, Colorado.

They also had the top individual, with sophomore Kelton Poe earing 339 points.

Other members of the Blinn team that placed third were Kevin Jendrusch, who placed 11th overall; Quensey Torrez, 20th overall; Whitney Walters; and Fritz Anton.

Blinn will compete next in the Fort Worth Livestock Show on Feb. 4.

While we failed to snag a team photo from our top five team finishes at the Cattlemen’s Congress and the National...

Posted by Blinn Livestock Judging on Saturday, January 15, 2022

