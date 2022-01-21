Two men arrested for reportedly selling meth in separate incidents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested for selling meth in the BCS community in two different incidents Thursday.

In the first case, Bryan police officers were helping the Department of Public Safety look for Aaron Poole, 32. He was wanted for violating his parole.

Authorities found him parked on Sims Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police say they found several balloons filled with pills when they searched his person. After looking through the car, they found about 250 grams of meth in a hidden compartment on a paint can.

Poole is facing several charges, including manufacture and delivery.

The second arrest happened around 11:30 Thursday night.

A Brazos County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on Mumford Road and noticed 34-year-old Tobiah Sterling’s tail light was out. Authorities say the plate came back for a completely different vehicle so the deputy pulled him over.

Sterling reportedly had some needles, heroin, and pills in his pockets, so authorities searched his vehicle. They found meth and an electronic scale inside.

Sterling is facing several drug related charges, including manufacture and delivery.

