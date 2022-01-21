Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: How to plant seeds in winter

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you have to wait for spring to get your garden growing. Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has some great ideas to get us started.

“So first of all you need to shop. And so a couple of things is start finding what you want to seed up, and so there are some seeds locally in the market,” said Fry. “You can also look through good seed catalogs and you’re going to want to do that quickly so that you can order them and get them in here in the next couple of weeks.”

There are a couple of different ways to plant those seeds what you get them. There are trays that come with little pellets to help your seed grow. There are even mini-greenhouses that can hold even more seeds.

Check out the video above if you want to learn more!

