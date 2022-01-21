What you need to know about the upcoming Texas Primaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Texas Primaries coming up on March 1, First News at Four caught up with Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock to get the latest information on how to be prepared for the election.

In Texas people are not affiliated with any party ahead of time, meaning when they go check in to vote they get to choose what primary to vote in.

In August, a new law was passed that affects mail-in ballots. Texas Senate Bill 1 requires that voters provide either a driver’s license number or part of their social security number that matches their voting file. In the past, this ID was required when registering to vote, but not when requesting to vote by mail.

One problem potential voters run in to is not remembering which type of identification they used to register. There have been more applications rejected than usual, and some believe SB 1 is behind this. Hancock recommends filling out both pieces of information if you cannot remember which one you originally provided.

If someone has not been issued a driver’s license or a social security card there is a box they can check saying they do not have either one of those pieces of information. However if the government looks at their records and finds out that they do in fact have one of these numbers, then their application would be rejected.

The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is coming up on Jan. 31. To register to vote, click here.

Early voting begins on Feb. 14.

As far as any changes in the technology of the voting process, it will be the same for anyone who voted in the constitutional amendment. For anyone who did not vote in the constitutional amendment, the system has been changed to a hybrid system that is now a paper base. This means people will vote on the machine electronically, then it will print out the ballot and they will place it in the scanner to cast their ballot.

