Young engineers design, develop energy projects through Bryan ISD’s Odyssey Academy

Students with Bryan ISD's Odyssey create different types of energy displays
Students with Bryan ISD's Odyssey create different types of energy displays(Bryan ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at SFA Middle School in Bryan showed off their skills this week. The students are part of Bryan ISD’s Parker Knutson’s Odyssey Academy class.

They designed and built displays for different types of energy.

According to the Bryan ISD website, Odyssey redefines what is possible for students through its STEM-based curriculum. Its high-achieving students develop leadership and teamwork skills. Everyday “classroom” activities include planning a mission to Mars and creating and testing underwater robots.

You can learn more about The Odyssey Academy here. If you’re interested in signing your child up, the deadline for applications is Monday, Feb. 7.

