Aggies Pick Up Road Win Over LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - In a close battle late in the meet, the No. 23 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team dominated the final individual event of the day to secure a 154-146 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at the LSU Natatorium.

With the two teams nearly tied heading into the 400 IM, Anze Fers Erzen led the way in the event sweep as he took first with a time of 3:54.56. Andres Puente touched the wall second, finishing in 3:58.17, and Munzy Kabbara locked up the third spot with a time of 3:58.48 as the trio put big points on the board for the Aggies.

A&M got out to a strong start, claiming the top spot in each of the first four individual events of the day. Trey Dickey got things going with his first of two top-finishes when he claimed the 1,000 free. Mark Schnippenkoetter kept the momentum going as he lowered his season-best time in the 200 free (1:39.23) to take first.

Fers Erzen posted the top time in the 200 back with Ethan Gogulski, who added first-place points in the 100 back earlier in the meet, behind him in third. Dickey tacked on another individual win in the 500 free to keep the Aggies in the hunt heading into the final two individual events of the meet.

Kurtis Mathews was A&M’s top performer on the springboards as he started the day with a third-place finish (391.35) on the 3-meter, followed in fourth by Victor Povzner (364.58). Mathews posted the second-highest score on the 1-meter (370.35), with Allen Bottego taking third (356.70), Povzner earning fourth (353.93).

The Aggies will return to action Friday, Jan. 28 as they host SMU in their final dual meet of the season, set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Finishers 200 Medley Relay – Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Collin Fuchs – 1:28.91

1,000 Free – Trey Dickey – 9:21.43*

200 Free – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 1:39.23*

100 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 49.15*

100 Breast – Andres Puente – 54.59*

200 Fly – Munzy Kabbara – 1:49.97

50 Free – Kraig Bray - 20.77

3-Meter – Kurtis Mathews – 391.35

100 Free – Collin Fuchs – 44.81

200 Back – Anze Fers Erzen – 1:47.46*

200 Breast – Vincent Ribeiro – 1:59.48*

500 Free – Trey Dickey – 4:30.99*

100 Fly – Jace Brown – 50.45

1-Meter – Kurtis Mathews – 370.35

400 IM – Anze Fers Erzen – 3:54.56*

400 Free Relay – Collin Fuchs, Ethan Gogulski, Jacob Schababerle, Mark Schnippenkoetter – 3:00.96* denotes first-place finish

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.