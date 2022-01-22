Advertisement

A&M Consolidated gets PK in closing seconds as Tigers rally past Brenham 2-1

A&M Consolidated soccer logo
A&M Consolidated soccer logo
By Jarrod Southern / A&M Consolidated Boys' Soccer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tiger soccer team beat Brenham 2-1 Friday night on the road at Cub Stadium.

After dominating for most of the first half, completing nearly 200 passes the Tigers couldn’t find a break. The theme carried on for most of the second half, but it was Brenham who took the lead against the run of play.

With 3 minutes to go, freshman Colton Chmelar got the equalizer for the Tigers and then with 3 seconds left on the clock the Tigers won a penalty and Max Pellois slotted it home.

A&M Consolidated will look to build on the impressive 2-1 comeback win on Tuesday when they will return home to host College Station.

The Tigers are 1-1 in District 19-5A play.

In the earlier game the JV-A team won 7-1.

