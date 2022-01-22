A&M Cruises to Victory Over LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated from start to finish as it topped LSU, 181.5-111.5, Saturday afternoon at the LSU Natatorium. The Aggies recorded the top time in 13 events on the day.

Chloe Stepanek clocked the fastest time of the day in three individual events, including the 100, 200 and 500 free. Sarah Holt, Bobbi Kennett and Joelle Reddin lowered season-best times en route to top finishes in their respective events.

Stepanek and Abby Grottle earned A&M’s first two individual victories of the meet as Grottle took the top spot in the 1,000 free before placing third in the 200 free behind Stepanek in first.

Holt clocked a season-best time of 1:58.95 in the 200 fly before finishing first in the 100 fly (54.27) later in the meet. Reddin also added a pair of top-finishes in the victory, setting a new season-best time in the 200 breast (2:15.94) and closing out the day with the fastest time in the 400 IM (2:21.81).

A&M claimed the top two spots in seven events on the day, posting the four fastest times in the 200 back and 500 free.

Aimee Wilson led the way on the springboards, earning a pair of second-place finishes. Wilson scored 307.43 on the 1-meter and was followed in third by classmate Chloe Ceyanes (287.93). On the 3-meter, it was Alyssa Clairmont that rounded out the top three, scoring 311.10 to take third behind Wilson’s score of 339.45.

The Aggies will return to action Friday, Jan. 28 as they host SMU in their final dual meet of the season, set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Finishers

200 Medley Relay – Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Sarah Holt, Bobbi Kennett – 1:40.53*

1,000 Free – Abby Grottle – 10:03.19*

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.71*

100 Back – Kaitlyn Owens – 55.06*

100 Breast – Andrea Perttula – 1:02.07

200 Fly – Sarah Holt - 1:58.95*

50 Free – Bobbi Kennett – 23.25*

1-Meter – Aimee Wilson – 307.43

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 49.77*

200 Back – Aviv Barzelay – 2:00.40*

200 Breast – Joelle Reddin – 2:15.94*

500 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 4:53.20*

100 Fly – Sarah Holt – 54.27*

3-Meter – Aimee Wilson – 339.45

400 IM – Joelle Reddin – 4:21.81*

400 Free Relay – Bobbi Kennett, Aviv Barzelay, Sarah Holt, Chloe Stepanek – 3:23.46*

*denotes first-place finish

