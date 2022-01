MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville (18-3) trailed at the half 33-29 against No. Connally (19-3), but used a 21-4 3rd quarter to upset the Cadets at Mustang Gym Friday night 62-60.

Madisonville will be in Mexia on Tuesday looking to stay unbeaten in District 18-4A play.

