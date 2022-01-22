Advertisement

Calvert’s team manager DJ Porter helps lead Trojans past Buckholts

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys’ basketball team beat Buckholts 90-27 at Marshall Boyd Gymnasium Friday night.

The Trojans’ student manager, DJ Porter, is a senior at Calvert and deals with 7 different disabilities, taking 8 medications daily. He suited up against the Badgers and scored Calvert’s first points of the game on an assist from his younger brother, Antonio. Porter scored 12 points in the game and had a steal.

Calvert will hit the road to take on Round Top-Carmine next Friday.

